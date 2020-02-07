Marvel to Release New “Juggernaut” Comic Series in Aftermath of “House of X”

Marvel and comic writer Fabian Nicieza will be launching a new Juggernaut series this May with artist Ron Garney. Amidst all the smashing, Juggernaut will be trying to find his new place in the Marvel Universe and the series will explore his outlook towards mutantkind’s new status quo that Jonathan Hickman introduced last year in House of X and Powers of X.

The new series was announced today in an interview with IGN

Marvel released the following description of the new series: “READY OR ‘NAUT, HERE HE COMES! A mystic gem. A force of overwhelming power. Nothing can stop the Juggernaut. Except himself. Another building falls. Cain Marko is done letting others pick up the pieces of the things he’s destroyed. Renowned X-scribe Fabian Nicieza (X-FORCE, DEADPOOL) and celebrated artist Ron Garney (CAPTAIN AMERICA, DAREDEVIL) team up to take the unstoppable in a new bold new direction!”

“Juggernaut #1” will smash its way into comic stores in May.

What they’re saying:

Writer Fabian Nicieza: “That basically instigates the entire story. Having been X and lost, what does Cain become now? After years of back and forth and madness and sadness, he had become a member in good standing of the X-Men, and then while he's away dancing in Limbo, mutantkind gets everything they could have ever hoped for… and Cain can't be a part of that. How he reacts to that rejection becomes the exploration of who he is going to become without the one thing that — for good and bad — has defined him for most of his life.”

ICYMI – More Marvel news: