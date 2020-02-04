Avengers Assemble! New Marvel x TOMS Collection Launches Online and in Stores

The latest collection from TOMS has arrived and we gotta say, this one is pretty super! The Marvel x TOMS collection comes in a variety of styles and highlights iconic characters from Marvel comics.

Calling all Marvel SUPER fans! The Marvel x TOMS collection has officially launched and is available now TOMS.com and in select TOMS retail locations. This new series features classic Marvel logos and characters including:

Captain America

Black Widow

Spider-Man

Are you ready to join the alliance with your own pair of TOMS? This special-edition collection features styles for men, women, and even slip-ons for the littlest of heroes.

Women’s Shoes

Kick off the heels and slip into something more comfortable for tackling the daily challenges that arise. Feeling powerless? Just glance down and remind yourself you’ve got the support of a really great team!

Men’s Shoes

Whether you pound the pavement or perfer to handle things intellectually, fashionable shoes are a must. Show support for your favorite Marvel heroes with this great footwear.

Kid and Baby Shoes

Even the tiniest of heroes can look mighty fine with fun youth and baby styles featuring the Hulk and Spider-Man!