Hasbro Introduces Marvel Legends Series Venom Figure

Hasbro has introduced an impressive new figure based on one of Spider-Man’s most popular foes. This new Marvel Legends Series six-inch Venom figure is available for pre-order now.

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series six-inch scale Venom figure, inspired by the all-consuming, spine-chilling symbiote, Venom.

This quality figure features premium design, multiple points of articulation for high poseability, and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

This new Marvel Legends Series Venom figure will sell at a retail price of $29.99 and will be available this spring.

You can pre-order the new figure now from: Hasbro Pulse Big Bad Toy Store Dorkside Toys



