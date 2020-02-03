Hasbro Introduces Marvel Legends Series Venom Figure

Hasbro has introduced an impressive new figure based on one of Spider-Man’s most popular foes. This new Marvel Legends Series six-inch Venom figure is available for pre-order now.
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series six-inch scale Venom figure, inspired by the all-consuming, spine-chilling symbiote, Venom.
- This quality figure features premium design, multiple points of articulation for high poseability, and is a great addition to any action figure collection.
- This new Marvel Legends Series Venom figure will sell at a retail price of $29.99 and will be available this spring.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- During the Super Bowl, Disney shared a teaser for three new Marvel series – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki – coming to Disney+. They also shared a new trailer for the upcoming film Black Widow.
- The cover has been revealed for Marvel’s new YA novel, The Unstoppable Wasp: Built on Hope from author Sam Maggs. An excerpt from the book was also shared.
- Wow! It looks like Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Loki series headed to Disney+.
- Back in February of last year, Marvel and Hulu announced a deal to create four new animated series. Unfortunately, now that lineup has been cut in half. Marvel’s Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler Show will not be moving forward at Hulu.