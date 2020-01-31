Marvel’s “The Unstoppable Wasp: Built on Hope” Cover, Excerpt Revealed

The cover has been revealed for Marvel’s new YA novel, The Unstoppable Wasp: Built on Hope from author Sam Maggs. In addition to releasing the first look at the cover, Hypable also gave a look at an excerpt from the upcoming book.

The Unstoppable Wasp: Built on Hope tells the story of Nadia Van Dyne as she fends off bad guys and relies on her found family.

tells the story of Nadia Van Dyne as she fends off bad guys and relies on her found family. In this new novel, Nadia is adjusting to being a superhero and a stepdaughter to one of the founding Avengers.

She calls on the help of her genius G.I.R.L. (Genius In action Research Labs) squad and found family to save herself and the entire world.

Along the way, Nadia learns that when she teams up with the people who love her the most, they’re truly unstoppable.

Maggs is a bestselling author of books like The Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy , Wonder Women , and Girl Squads , making her the perfect candidate to carry on the story of the Unstoppable Wasp.

, , and , making her the perfect candidate to carry on the story of the Unstoppable Wasp. Marvel’s The Unstoppable Wasp comic series was written by Jeremy Whitley and it ran from 2018 to 2019.

comic series was written by Jeremy Whitley and it ran from 2018 to 2019. You can check out an excerpt from the new novel in the images below:

1 of 8

What they’re saying: