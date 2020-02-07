Marvels Reveals Covers, Details for Two “Free Comic Book Day” Titles

Readers will get a chance to dive into some of Marvel’s most exciting titles on this year’s Free Comic Book Day. Marvel will put out two Free Comic Book Day titles, each containing two separate stories, and today they shared a first look at the covers of those two comics.

“Free Comic Book Day 2020: X-Men” will feature a brand new X-Men story by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz that will lead into a game-changing summer for all of X!

The second story will also foreshadow an upcoming epic tale by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello.

“Free Comic Book Day 2020: Spider-Man/Venom” will provide two exciting tales connected to the coming major storylines in Venom , Amazing Spider-Man and Black Cat from top creators Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, Jed MacKay, Patrick Gleason and more!

Free Comic Book Day 2020 is on May 2. You can find a participating comic book shop where you can pick up your free comics here

