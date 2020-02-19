Betsy Johnson Debuts Disney Parks Designer Collection February 21st Inspired by “The Little Mermaid.”

The newest release in the Disney Parks Designer Collection is a new headband by Betsy Johnson inspired by The Little Mermaid, debuting at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Friday, February 21st, and on ShopDisney in March according to the Disney Parks Blog. Along with the release, Betsy Johnson has created a line of jewelry to match the ears.

Fashion designer Betsy Johnson is the next artist in the Disney Parks Designer Collection with a pair of mouse ears inspired by The Little Mermaid

They can be found at Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories at Disney Springs Downtown Disney District

The ears will be available on ShopDisney

The ears use flippable sequins to change color from a sea blue to pink. The center includes Flounder and Sebastian around a seashell with a gem inside with coral branching out behind it.

In addition to the ears, Betsy Johnson has designed four jewelry pieces including a necklace, bracelet, and two pairs of earrings.

Future Disney Parks Designer Collection Releases:

Kevin Rafferty – March 5, 2020

John Coulter – March 14, 2020 (Available Disneyland Resort & shopDisney.com)

Her Universe – April 2020

Joe Rohde – April 2020

Her Universe – May 2020

Cupcakes and Cashmere – Summer 2020

Lily Aldridge – Summer 2020

Bret Iwan – Summer 2020

Alex Maher – Summer 2020

Karlie Kloss – Fall 2020

Vera Wang – Fall 2020