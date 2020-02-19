Betsy Johnson Debuts Disney Parks Designer Collection February 21st Inspired by “The Little Mermaid.”

The newest release in the Disney Parks Designer Collection is a new headband by Betsy Johnson inspired by The Little Mermaid, debuting at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Friday, February 21st, and on ShopDisney in March according to the Disney Parks Blog. Along with the release, Betsy Johnson has created a line of jewelry to match the ears.
What’s Happening:
- Fashion designer Betsy Johnson is the next artist in the Disney Parks Designer Collection with a pair of mouse ears inspired by The Little Mermaid debuting at Disneyland and Walt Disney World this Friday, February 21st.
- They can be found at Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort and The Disney Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort
- The ears will be available on ShopDisney sometime in March.
- The ears use flippable sequins to change color from a sea blue to pink. The center includes Flounder and Sebastian around a seashell with a gem inside with coral branching out behind it.
- In addition to the ears, Betsy Johnson has designed four jewelry pieces including a necklace, bracelet, and two pairs of earrings.
Future Disney Parks Designer Collection Releases:
- Kevin Rafferty – March 5, 2020
- John Coulter – March 14, 2020 (Available Disneyland Resort & shopDisney.com)
- Her Universe – April 2020
- Joe Rohde – April 2020
- Her Universe – May 2020
- Cupcakes and Cashmere – Summer 2020
- Lily Aldridge – Summer 2020
- Bret Iwan – Summer 2020
- Alex Maher – Summer 2020
- Karlie Kloss – Fall 2020
- Vera Wang – Fall 2020