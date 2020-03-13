Walt Disney World Answers Questions About Tickets, Annual Passes, Reservations and More Ahead of Impending Closures

What’s happening:

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the United States, Walt Disney World closing their parks on March 16th

Many guests and annual passholders have questions regarding tickets, reservations, and passes.

Disney has responded to these questions with an updated statement regarding Walt Disney World Resort Operations.

All of the information detailed here can be found on the Walt Disney World website

Statement from Walt Disney World:

In an abundance of caution, and in the best interest of our guests and Cast Members, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort, beginning March 16, through the end of the month.

The Walt Disney Company will pay its Cast Members during that closure period.

Disney Resort hotels and Disney Springs

We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts.

Below, you'll find information on impacts to current and upcoming plans.

Please continue to check this page

Questions Regarding Tickets, Reservations, Annual Passes:

Tickets:

May I get a refund on my ticket?

Unexpired multi-day theme park tickets with unused days, or date-specific theme park tickets with a valid use period during the period March 12, 2020 through March 31, 2020 will automatically be extended to use any date through December 15, 2020.

Guests unable to visit by December 15, 2020 may apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date.

Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets

Guests who have purchased tickets for Disney After Hours Disney Early Morning Magic

Annual Passes:

How does the closure of Walt Disney World impact annual passes?

Walt Disney World annual passes will be extended by the number of days the parks are closed, March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020.

Resorts:

I have a future stay at a Disney Resort hotel while the park is closed. What does that mean for my vacation?

Guests who have not checked in for stays between March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020 may modify or cancel their Disney Resort room reservation or Walt Disney Travel Company package up to their original check-in date.

If no action is taken, Disney will automatically process a refund to the original form of payment within seven days of the original check-in date.

If guests did not book through Disney directly, please contact your travel professional

What if I want to cancel a Disney Resort hotel reservation after the parks reopen?

We will waive all Disney imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in through June 30, 2020.

Dining and Other Experiences:

I have a pre-paid dining reservation or experience reservation like Droid Depot during the time when the parks are closed. Will I receive a refund?

Yes. All pre-paid dining and experience reservations will be automatically refunded if scheduled between March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020

What happens to dining reservations that required a credit card at the time of booking?

Reservations made at locations impacted by the closure will not be charged a cancellation or no-show fee.

FASTPASS+:

Do I need to cancel my FastPass+ reservation scheduled for March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020 when the parks are closed?