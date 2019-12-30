New “Discover Disney” Ticket Offers Florida Residents Special Deals Starting Jan. 2

by | Dec 30, 2019 11:11 AM Pacific Time

Florida Residents can experience the magic of Walt Disney World Resort in 2020 with the special “Discover Disney” Ticket, Starting Jan. 2

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World Resort is ringing in the new year with a sensational collection of experiences, with spectacular new attractions plus returning seasonal favorites planned throughout 2020.
  • Florida residents can enjoy all of this magic and more in the Walt Disney World theme parks with the special Discover Disney Ticket, offered just for them.
  • Starting Jan. 2, 2020, Florida residents can purchase a 3-Day Discover Disney Ticket for $175 (plus tax) for a limited time, or $59 per day (plus tax), valid for admission to one Walt Disney World theme park per day, any day through June 30, 2020. For an additional $20 (plus tax), Florida residents can add a fourth day to experience even more of the exciting new opportunities coming in 2020.
  • Here are the details for the return of this special offer:
    • The Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket includes admission to any of the four Walt Disney World theme parks (one theme park per day).
    • Tickets are available for purchase Jan. 2-June 27, 2020, and can be used any three or four days (depending on ticket purchased) from Jan. 2 through June 30, 2020.
    • 3-day Discover Disney Ticket for $175, plus tax ($59 per day, plus tax) 4-day Discover Disney Ticket for $195, plus tax ($49 per day, plus tax) Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus options available This special ticket can be used any days through June 30, 2020, and has no block-out dates, so it’s a great way for Florida residents to discover unforgettable experiences across all four Walt Disney World theme parks in 2020.
  • At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can live out their own Star Wars adventures inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Guests can now experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction that brings them into the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance in one of the most ambitious and technologically advanced attractions in Disney history. They can also take control of the fastest ship in the galaxy in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, becoming pilots, gunners or flight engineers on a mission that blasts them across the stars. Guests can be among the first to experience Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first ride through attraction featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, set to debut March 4, 2020, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Anything can happen on this unpredictable adventure through the cartoon world of Disney Channel’s Emmy Award-winning Mickey Mouse shorts, powered by state-of-the-art technology and dazzling visual effects. Mickey Shorts Theater will debut in March 2020 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, showing an original short film in the style of the popular Disney Channel animated series Mickey Mouse.
  • In early 2020, Epcot welcomes another exciting festival season with the Epcot International Festival of the Arts, Jan.17-Feb. 24, followed by the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, March 4 – June 1. These special events invite guests to explore special food and drinks, plus activities catered specifically for these festivals, such as artist demonstrations and live musical performances. Three new films will debut Jan. 17, 2020, at Epcot, on the same day the Epcot International Festival of the Arts begins: Awesome Planet in The Land pavilion showcases the Earth’s beauty and diversity in a 10- minute film featuring spectacular imagery, in-theater effects and an original musical score from Academy Award-winning composer Steven Price. Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along in the France pavilion is directed and produced by Don Hahn, producer of the animated and live-action Beauty and the Beast films, and invites guests to participate in a twist on a tale as old as time. It also features narration from Angela Lansbury, who played Mrs. Potts in the original film. The new sing-along will run in rotation with Impressions de France, which will receive an upgrade to 4K projection. Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360 in the Canada pavilion is an update to the previous O Canada! film with new scenes, a new musical score by Canadian composer Andrew Lockington and new narration by award-winning actors Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. Also at Epcot, the new limited-time nighttime spectacular Epcot Forever dazzles with soaring fireworks, inspiring music, lasers and colorful glowing kites that light up the sky above World Showcase Lagoon.
  • At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can explore Pandora – The World of Avatar, an immersive land featuring massive floating mountains, bioluminescent rainforests and unbelievable experiences including Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey. 
  • Magic Kingdom Park offers unlimited enchantment with classic, fan-favorite attractions and spectacular entertainment, such as the must-see fireworks-and-projection show Happily Ever After, or the Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party.

