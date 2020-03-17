Production on “Avatar” Sequels Affected by Coronavirus

The Avatar sequels just experienced a production delay due to Coronavirus. The New Zealand Herald has shared that visual effects work being done in New Zealand will continue as filmmakers consider relocating filming to Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

Producer Jonathan Landau and a team of filmmakers were scheduled to fly to Wellington, New Zealand, last Friday to resume production on the Avatar sequels, which would’ve included a film shoot in April. They will now remain in Los Angeles for an indefinite amount of time.

Visual effects work on the Avatar sequels is being done in New Zealand by Peter Jackson's company, Weta Digital. Landau and the filmmaking team will continue to work with Weta during this time to try and get as many visual effects completed as possible.

Work on the first sequel is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The Avatar films are produced by James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment and 21st Century Studios.

Avatar is currently streaming on Disney+.

