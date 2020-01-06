Mercedes-Benz Unveils Avatar-Inspired Cutting Edge Vehicle – VISION AVTR

Mercedes-Benz just unveiled a car inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar during a Facebook livestream from CES Las Vegas. Film producer Jon Landau and Chief Design Officer Gordon Wagener took the stage to talk about the car and how it ushers in a new era of automotive design. Meet the VISION AVTR.

Gordon Wagener shared a few phrases about how the VISION AVTR works.

“Progressive and sustainable bionic design.”

“Fast, smooth, and in harmony with nature's forces.”

The car and driver “Become one living organism.”

Lights along the car create a neuron network.

Rear flaps mimic hairs moving on an animal and have aerodynamic benefits that respond to the driver’s requests.

Vera Schmidt, Director Advanced Experience Design, was joined by Ben Procter, Production Designer from the film, to talk about the dashboard projection that gives drivers a bird-like view of the road and the control system projects into the driver’s hand.

A few facts about the upcoming Avatar sequels were revealed as well, including new technology to use motion capture in underwater environments as the sequel will take us into the seas of Pandora.

James Cameron and Daimler CEO Ola Källenius closed out the presentation by talking about how this unlikely collaboration came to be and how Lightstorm Entertainment worked closely with the designers to make this dream a reality.

What’s Happening:

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR is an Avatar inspired concept vehicle that pushes the boundaries of automotive technology.

inspired concept vehicle that pushes the boundaries of automotive technology. Inspired by the themes of the film, the VISION AVTR redefines the “Interaction between human, machine and nature.”

Features:

Stretched “One Bow” design allows passengers to see more of the world outside the car.

Inside-out design inspired by the creatures of Pandora.

VISION AVTR recognizes the driver by their heartbeat and breathing.

Menu appears on the driver’s hand which not only controls the car, but also allows them to explore Pandora in a brand new way.

Biometric control console replaces the traditional steering wheel with a new hand control system.

Organic battery free of rare earth metals that is recyclable.

“Crab movement” sideways capabilities thanks to front and rear axles that can move in the same or opposite directions.

33 “Bionic flaps” on the back of the car communicate with the driver.

Interior made of sustainable materials like DINAMICA® leather and Karuun® flooring.

New Photos from “Avatar 2”

To close out the presentation, James Cameron revealed four new concept art pieces from Avatar 2.