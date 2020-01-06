James Cameron Releases 4 Images from “Avatar 2” at CES

During a Mercedes-Benz live stream event from CES Las Vegas, James Cameron not only unveiled the Avatar inspired new vehicle VISION AVTR, but also showcased four concept art images from the upcoming Fox sequel, Avatar 2.
