Avatar 10th Anniversary Merchandise Now Available in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

10 years ago today, James Cameron’s Avatar hit theaters and would eventually go on to become the highest grossing film of all time (until this year). It was then brought to life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom when Pandora – The World of Avatar opened in 2017. Today, a new line of merchandise became available at the park, commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the film.

When visiting Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can stop by Windtraders to find three new commemorative items in celebration of the film’s 10th anniversary. Guests can pick up a new tee shirt (seen above), water bottle or lithograph (both seen below). All of these new products will only be available for a limited time.

For more information on Pandora – The World of Avatar, including details on the attractions, current wait times and more, check out our guide page.

You can watch James Cameron’s Avatar now on Disney+.