Taika Waititi to Host “Thor: Ragnarok” Watch Party Tonight

Want to watch one of your favorite Marvel films with a little extra commentary form the director? Well, you’re in luck. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi will be hosting a live watch party of the third Thor film tonight via his Instagram account.
- Waititi, who also voices Korg in the film, will provide some insight on the making of Thor: Ragnarok while you enjoy it along with him.
- Waititi also promises “at least one special guest,” though he also clarified that it will not be someone who was in the movie.
- The director even made a flyer for his live watch party:
Tomorrow (Thursday April 9). INSTAGRAM LIVE. I'll be talking about this movie while it plays in the background. Also I tricked at least one special guest to join (they aren't in the movie). It's going to be EPIC!!!(ally boring). Check in tomorrow morning for the start time (spoiler it's 4pm PST). Also I spent 3 minutes drawing this flyer and that is not wine, it's tears of BLOOD. #ThorRagnarok #LiveScreeningParty
- Waititi’s live watch party will begin at 4 PM PT.
- This watch party comes just a couple of days after director James Gunn held one via Twitter for his Guardians of the Galaxy film.
- Want some more commentary on the Marvel Cinematic Universe? You can watch any of the 23 films while replaying our corresponding live blog from Mack’s MCU Marathon.
