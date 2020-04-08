Highlights From James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” #QuarantineWatchParty

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was making the best of a bad situation last night when he hosted a virtual watch party for the 2014 Marvel film. Gunn shared loads of insight on the making of the film and answered questions from Marvel fans.

First off, Gunn explained that the opening of the film, before Quill gets taken from Earth, was inspired by the opening of The Wizard of Oz.

We shot this opening stuff with young Peter and his family on anamorphic lenses but not the rest of the film. To me I thought a lot of the beginning of Wizard of Oz. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Gunn also revealed that most of Star-Lord’s dancing came purely from the moves of Chris Pratt.

I showed him some stuff but it was mostly him. He was not that confidant at first. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/bXzdYJjnws — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

One interesting bit of information Gunn shared came from a question a fan had regarding Avengers: Endgame. Apparently, Quill wasn’t so thrilled to be back on Earth for the first time.

Peter despised being back on earth and got off that planet as fast as he freaking could. He associates it completely with his mother dying. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/oz2vj6UBan — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Gunn expressed concern over introducing audiences to so many new terms like “Kree” and “Xandar.”

It was a nightmare!!! I used to have more but people got confused. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/S8Fb7YQvNl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Gunn teased that Rocket will have a very big role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, explaining that he’s had a plan for the character since the first film.

I’ll just say Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future – and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re about to see on his back) sets up what I’ve been planning for Rocket all along. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/WLqoiG7Wzg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Part of the cybernetics apparently painfully placed in his body. One of my favorite moments in the movie. Rocket’s loneliness and disaffection is at the center of the franchise for me. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/F2tGn8XggD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Marvel’s direction for Gunn to include Thanos in the film was one of the most difficult things for him to deal with when telling the story.

He was an extra complication that made the story a lot more difficult to tell. The relationships between the bad guys was too complex for audiences and was by far the most difficult thing to deal with in editing. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/16eja9T8jX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Gunn also shared that the zero-gravity scenes were shot underwater and he would never do it again.

Gunn cut out a funny line from Drax that he wishes was left in the film.

After Drax said “sounds like a place where I would like to visit” he added “and kill many people there”. My biggest regret is not keeping this line in the movie. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

He shared some more insight on Marvel’s direction and revealed that he was given the freedom to come up with the origin of the Infinity Stones.

The ONLY thing Marvel asked me to include was a Thanos cameo and said maybe I could create an origin for the Infinity Stones. Other than that they were up for whatever and weren’t set on any one way to handle the characters. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/zZtcXF2ftw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Gunn was under the impression that Pratt dropped the orb accidentally in the scene where they met with the Collector and that was the take they left in the movie. Pratt has since explained that the drop was intentional. Gunn is slightly skeptical.

On the director’s commentary I say @prattprattpratt dropped the orb on accident because I thought he did. Just last year he told me he actually did it on purpose. I believe him about 90%. #QuarantineWatchParty #gotg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Pratt actually responded to that one.

Ok now it’s 95% likely to be true. 🤣 https://t.co/cZxD2Jfsti — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Finally, the Power Stone was actually going to be red before it was changed to purple in post-production.

I forgot about this. It’s true (but not that late in post). I think it’s because halfway through Marvel decided the thing in Thor Dark World was a power Stone (as well as the other things that became power stones). But I like the purple way more!! #QuarantineWatchParty #gotg https://t.co/qhI7IXKTfJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

You can read through Gunn’s entire Guardians of the Galaxy watch party on his Twitter account.