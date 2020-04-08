Highlights From James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” #QuarantineWatchParty

by | Apr 8, 2020 1:04 PM Pacific Time

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was making the best of a bad situation last night when he hosted a virtual watch party for the 2014 Marvel film. Gunn shared loads of insight on the making of the film and answered questions from Marvel fans.

First off, Gunn explained that the opening of the film, before Quill gets taken from Earth, was inspired by the opening of The Wizard of Oz.

Gunn also revealed that most of Star-Lord’s dancing came purely from the moves of Chris Pratt.

One interesting bit of information Gunn shared came from a question a fan had regarding Avengers: Endgame. Apparently, Quill wasn’t so thrilled to be back on Earth for the first time.

Gunn expressed concern over introducing audiences to so many new terms like “Kree” and “Xandar.”

Gunn teased that Rocket will have a very big role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, explaining that he’s had a plan for the character since the first film.

Marvel’s direction for Gunn to include Thanos in the film was one of the most difficult things for him to deal with when telling the story.

Gunn also shared that the zero-gravity scenes were shot underwater and he would never do it again.

Gunn cut out a funny line from Drax that he wishes was left in the film.

He shared some more insight on Marvel’s direction and revealed that he was given the freedom to come up with the origin of the Infinity Stones.

Gunn was under the impression that Pratt dropped the orb accidentally in the scene where they met with the Collector and that was the take they left in the movie. Pratt has since explained that the drop was intentional. Gunn is slightly skeptical.

Pratt actually responded to that one.

Finally, the Power Stone was actually going to be red before it was changed to purple in post-production.

You can read through Gunn’s entire Guardians of the Galaxy watch party on his Twitter account.

 
 
Send this to a friend