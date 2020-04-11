Disney World Donates Easter Lilies With Meals on Wheels Deliveries

Horticulture Cast Members at Walt Disney World have donated 200 lilies to senior citizens who receive food through Meals on Wheels as a special Easter surprise, as reported by the Disney Parks Blog.

What’s Happening:

White lilies grown in a Walt Disney World nursery as decorations in the parks and resorts have been donated to Meals on Wheels, who will give them to 200 lucky recipients with their Easter meal delivery.

Horticulture Manager Michelle Giger Rohrmann had the idea that these beautiful flowers could still be enjoyed while the parks and resorts are closed and made the decision to spread joy in the local community by giving them away.

What They’re Saying:

Michelle Giger Rohrmann: “To me, the lily is really symbolic of springtime – after a long, hard winter, the first thing to pop up is a lily. It’s a good representation of how we’ll come out of this together. We’ll pull through this. Better days are on their way.”

More Disney World Stories: