Moment of Disney Bliss: Showing Signs to It’s a Small World

For today’s moment, we’re going inside Pinocchio’s Village Haus at the Magic Kingdom. One of the cool things about this restaurant is one section of it overlooks the start of “it’s a small world”. You can look at the riders and they can look at you. This video is from a few years ago when they had (and perhaps still have) signs people in the restaurant could hold up to try to get the people in the boats to do things. The signs said things like "Wave" and "Fist Bump", "Sing It's a Small World" and "Do the Macarena".

