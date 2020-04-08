Disney Parks Add Magic to Mobile Apps with a “Now You’re Cooking” Series and a “Jungle Cruise” Joke-Of-The-Day

Disney Parks introduces more magic to their mobile apps with the “Now You’re Cooking” series, show and parade highlights, PhotoPass wallpapers, a Jungle Cruise joke-of-the-day, and a Wilderness Explorers short-form video series.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog has shared that more magic will be added to the official Disney Parks mobile apps, Disneyland and My Disney Experience.
- Starting today, Guests can make a mock Dole Whip recipe (it uses vanilla ice cream) through the “Now You’re Cooking” video series to enjoy the Adventureland favorite from the comfort of your home.
- Upcoming content will include a Jungle Cruise joke-of-the-day, a Wilderness Explorers short-form video series, show and parade highlights, and PhotoPass wallpapers.
- Other content already added include the Disney Parks Artist Studio how-to-draw series, Magic Moments in History, and trivia games through the Play Disney Parks app.