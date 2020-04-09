Moment of Disney Bliss: Slinky Dog Dash at Walt Disney World

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is April 9th and it’s a beautiful day to spend some time in the backyard. Andy’s backyard that is, as today’s Moment of Disney Bliss takes us to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for some fun with all of our favorite toys!

Slinky Dog Dash Facts and Fun:

Opened in 2018

The Standby Wait Time sign is the tag belonging to Andy’s Dog, Buster, and features the address of the home that Andy lived in in Toy Story 2 , so if you managed to peek over the giant fences, it explains why you wouldn’t find Sid’s Backyard full of tortured toys.

, so if you managed to peek over the giant fences, it explains why you wouldn’t find Sid’s Backyard full of tortured toys. The ride features two launches, one right after Slinky Dog leaves the loading station, and a second effects-laden one halfway through the ride simulating a spring-loaded toy.

The loading area of the attraction sits near the site where the Earful Tower once stood. Rumors fly that one of the attraction’s Hidden Mickeys refers to this fact, as it can be found on a mural in the loading area and appears just above an illustrated Tower for the Green Army Men.

The Dash and Dodge Mega Coaster toy box says the toy was made in Emeryville, CA, referencing the location of the Pixar Studios, and has a barcode that begins in 231986, alluding to the date (February 3, 1986) Pixar became its own company.

As the ride concludes, riders can see Wheezy singing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” while performing atop a giant book called “Partly Cloudy.” This is a reference to the Pixar short of the same name that debuted in front of 2009’s UP.

Join us tomorrow for the April 10th Moment of Disney Bliss.