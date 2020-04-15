Disneyland Paris Reschedules Special Events in June and July

Disneyland Paris has pushed back two events scheduled for this June and July to the same months in 2021.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris Pride was scheduled to take place on June 6th and is Disneyland Paris’ official LGBT Pride celebration, taking place on the first Saturday in June since 2019.

Electroland was scheduled to take place July 2nd-4th, an electronic music festival in Walt Disney Studios Park that has taken place since 2017 and is now scheduled for July 2nd-4th 2021.

Guests who purchased tickets for these events will be automatically refunded if they booked with a credit card. Guests who paid by bank transfer will be contacted by Disney and Guests who purchased their tickets in-person at a ticket window can email a picture of the back of their ticket to [email protected] to request a refund.

