Disneyland Paris Reschedules Special Events in June and July

What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has pushed back two events scheduled in June and July to the same months in 2021.
- Disneyland Paris Pride was scheduled to take place on June 6th and is Disneyland Paris’ official LGBT Pride celebration, taking place on the first Saturday in June since 2019.
- Electroland was scheduled to take place July 2nd-4th, an electronic music festival in Walt Disney Studios Park that has taken place since 2017 and is now scheduled for July 2nd-4th 2021.
- Guests who purchased tickets for these events will be automatically refunded if they booked with a credit card. Guests who paid by bank transfer will be contacted by Disney and Guests who purchased their tickets in-person at a ticket window can email a picture of the back of their ticket to [email protected] to request a refund.
