Moment of Disney Bliss: Moteurs… Action! at Disney Studios Paris

Today is April 4th and it’s back to the Disneyland Paris Resort for one of its Disney Studios Paris opening day attractions, Moteurs … Action!

Moterus… Action! Facts and Fun

A nearly identical attraction called Lights! Motors! Action! ran at Disney’s Hollywood Studios from 2005 – 2016.

Requires more than 40 vehicles

The cars are lightweight and powered by motorcycle engines

A Lightning McQueen sequence replaced the Herbie the Love Bug sequence

Original sponsored by General Electric’s Opel division

