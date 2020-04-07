Disney Parks and Resorts Worldwide Acknowledge World Health Day with Messages of Gratitude

In honor of World of Health Day, Disney Parks and Resorts worldwide are showing appreciation for hard working healthcare teams with heartfelt messages of thanks.

What’s happening:

Today is World Health Day, and this year, it’s more clear than ever that doctors, nurses, first responders and medical professionals are an essential part of our lives.

As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments, the company is sending messages of love and thanks from their Parks and Resorts to the health heroes who are our front lines of defense amid the current global pandemic.

From Shanghai Disneyland

Shanghai Disneyland

The Enchanted Storybook Castle lit up with the words “thank you” in numerous languages:

Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland’s Ambassador, Melody shared a special symbol of appreciation:

Tokyo Disney Resort

The resort shared beautiful images from both of their parks—Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea—finishing with a message of thanks to healthcare workers.

Disneyland Paris

At Disneyland Paris, a floral arrangement of “Merci” was displayed in front of the castle.

Magic Kingdom: Disney Security Cast Members stood on Main Street U.S.A. holding signs saying “Thank You” while a beautifully lit Cinderella Castle shines on in the background.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Dr. Mark Penning – Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment – shared a message from his team of animal caregivers, scientists and environmental specialists.

Disney California Adventure: Custodial cast members expressed gratitude at the “Storytellers” statue and at Paradise Gardens Park.

The Disney Store

On behalf of all of the Disney Stores around the world, the Times Square location in the heart of New York City posted a message of thanks on its giant billboard.

Disney Cruise Line

Castaway Cay’s appreciation message from Disney Cruise Line was spelled out using flip flops!

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

Cast Members from the tropical retreat wrote “mahalo” using flower petals. They even turned the “O” into a Mickey Mouse head.

Walt Disney Imagineering

Finally, Walt Disney Imagineering, shared a picture of two name tags with the word “Thank” and “You!”