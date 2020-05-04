Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Kingpin Figure From Hasbro Available for Pre-Order

The Marvel Universe is loaded with all kinds of powerful villains, but sometimes a resourceful crime boss can be just as dangerous as a super-powered menace. That’s the case when it comes to the Kingpin, the notorious baddie with a grudge against heroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil. A new Marvel Legends Series figure of the villain from Hasbro is now available for pre-order.
- The figure is designed based on the classic 90s animated series, Spider-Man, in which the Kingpin was the primary villain.
- The amazingly detailed exclusive action figure comes complete with his cane and an alternate head.
- The Wilson Fisk figure is highly articulated and is scale to your 6-inch action figures.
- The new Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Kingpin 6-inch Figure is available now for pre-order for $29.99.
- The new figure will be available this August.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Marvel Comics will release the first issue of the new Star Wars: Doctor Aphra series digitally today (May 4th) ahead of its May 27th printed release.
- Marvel will be resuming Wednesday releases for new comics and collections starting on May 27th, and will include highly anticipated issues for Empyre, Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men titles, Strange Academy, and more.
- Quality jewelry designer GLD has announced a new collection is coming soon featuring Marvel heroes and villains. The GLD x MARVEL collection consists of stunning pendants styled after the iconic characters from Marvel Entertainment and will launch in May 2020.
- Marvel Entertainment announced today the launch of a brand-new digital series, Marvel Presents: The World’s Greatest Book Club with Paul Scheer, a six-episode weekly series celebrating your favorite comics and the community around them. Check out Mack’s review of the first episode.