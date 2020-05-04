Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Kingpin Figure From Hasbro Available for Pre-Order

The Marvel Universe is loaded with all kinds of powerful villains, but sometimes a resourceful crime boss can be just as dangerous as a super-powered menace. That’s the case when it comes to the Kingpin, the notorious baddie with a grudge against heroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil. A new Marvel Legends Series figure of the villain from Hasbro is now available for pre-order.

The figure is designed based on the classic 90s animated series, Spider-Man , in which the Kingpin was the primary villain.

, in which the Kingpin was the primary villain. The amazingly detailed exclusive action figure comes complete with his cane and an alternate head.

The Wilson Fisk figure is highly articulated and is scale to your 6-inch action figures.

The new Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Kingpin 6-inch Figure is available now for pre-order

The new figure will be available this August.

