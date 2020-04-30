Jeweler GLD Previews GLD X MARVEL Collection Launching in May

Quality jewelry designer GLD has announced a new collection is coming soon featuring Marvel heroes and villains. The GLD x MARVEL collection consists of stunning pendants styled after the iconic characters from Marvel Entertainment and will launch in May 2020.

What’s happening:

A new line of Marvel-themed jewelry is on it’s way from the design team at GLD.

As part of a multi-year licensing agreement GLD will have access to intellectual properties all across the entertainment company and will be debuting new and empowering designs created for fans.

GLD x MARVEL Collection:

Launching in May 2020, the GLD x MARVEL collection will include affordable, entry level pieces as well as offering designs in solid gold with precious stones.

Prices range between $79-$99.

Preview pendants feature Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Venom, and Hulk:

Fans can visit TheGLDShop

