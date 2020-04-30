Jeweler GLD Previews GLD X MARVEL Collection Launching in May

Quality jewelry designer GLD has announced a new collection is coming soon featuring Marvel heroes and villains. The GLD x MARVEL collection consists of stunning pendants styled after the iconic characters from Marvel Entertainment and will launch in May 2020.
What’s happening:
- A new line of Marvel-themed jewelry is on it’s way from the design team at GLD.
- As part of a multi-year licensing agreement GLD will have access to intellectual properties all across the entertainment company and will be debuting new and empowering designs created for fans.
- The GLD x MARVEL collection will be an unprecedented opportunity reaching a global fan base across both brands. Each piece will respect the revered design elements of the iconic cast of characters for Marvel fans, while also appealing to GLD’s unique and fashion-forward signature design style.
GLD x MARVEL Collection:
- Launching in May 2020, the GLD x MARVEL collection will include affordable, entry level pieces as well as offering designs in solid gold with precious stones.
- Prices range between $79-$99.
- Preview pendants feature Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Venom, and Hulk:
- Fans can visit TheGLDShop to sign up to be notified when items become available, and to vote for their favorite characters to appear in future collections. The top ten characters will be release in the first collection:
What they’re saying:
- GLD co-founder Christian Johnston: “This is a major milestone for GLD. As we approach this partnership with Marvel, we are proud to partner with one of the world’s most recognizable and legendary entertainment brands.”