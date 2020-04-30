Review – “Marvel Presents: The World’s Greatest Book Club with Paul Scheer”

by | Apr 30, 2020 11:50 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Marvel Entertainment launched a new web series titled Marvel Presents: The World’s Greatest Book Club with Paul Scheer on their YouTube channel today. The series sees the actor/comedian interviewing various guests to discuss some of their favorite Marvel comics and provide a fun little distraction from the world.

Being a comic writer himself (Deadpool, Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History, and more) Scheer is obviously very knowledgeable and passionate when it comes to Marvel Comics. Throw in his comedy background, and he is the perfect host for this kind of light-hearted, entertaining series.

The best thing this new web series has going for it, is its simple format. It’s nothing groundbreaking or complex, but it’s fun and easy to watch. It’s just a few comic book fans sitting around and talking about some of their favorite comics. The best comparison I can make right now is that it feels like you’re on a Zoom call and discussing comic books with your friends. It’s almost therapeutic in a way.

The first episode features screenwriter and comic writer Damon Lindelof (Ultimate Wolverine Vs. Hulk), who shares his origin story in regards to his interest in comics. It’s very interesting to see someone like Lindelof, who has been so successful in the public eye with shows like Lost and Watchmen, share their story of how much comic books mean to them and the impact they have had in his life. Granted, Lindelof has written comics in the past, so his story may not come as a big surprise, but the series is set to feature other guests like Gillian Jacobs, W. Kamau Bell, Phil Lord, Yassir Lester and Jason Mantzoukas, whose stories will be very interesting to hear as well.

Scheer is joined by his co-host Steve Wacker, Head of Content: Marvel New Media, who plays the perfect Happy Hogan to Scheer’s Tony Stark. He may not be a big fan of that analogy, but I call it like I see it. Together, Scheer and Wacker share a fun, easy chemistry that is enjoyable to watch and may have you forgetting that a guest is still going to join them.

On that note, the one negative about this new series is simply that it’s too short. It could benefit from spending more time with Scheer and Wacker trading banter and discussing some of their favorite comics before the guest joins them to talk about their favorites. In other words, the only bad thing about this series is that there isn't enough of it.

The series also provides a service for comic fans in that it gives a starting point for what they should read next. Jumping into Marvel Comics can be a daunting proposition because of the overwhelmingly expansive library of titles. Knowing where to start is nearly impossible. Scheer, Wacker and their guests do the hard part for you and simply give you the next title to read. They also discuss some of their favorite local comic shops, so you know just where you can find some of these titles, provided, you know, you’re local to that shop as well. If not, there’s always Marvel Unlimited.

Marvel Presents: The World’s Greatest Book Club with Paul Scheer is a fun new series that fans of Marvel Comics are sure to enjoy. You can check out the first episode now:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend