Learn to Draw Louis from “The Princess and the Frog” In Today’s #DrawWithDisneyAnimation video

For today’s #DrawWithDisneyAnimation tutorial, we learn to draw the gator that’s gonna blow his horn ‘til the cows come home deep in the Bayou, Louis from The Princess and the Frog.

Hyun-min Lee, an animator at the Walt Disney Animation Studios teaches us how to draw the trumpet playing alligator, Louis from 2009’s The Princess and the Frog .

. Lee introduces herself in the video and mentions that The Princess and the Frog was the first movie she ever worked on at Walt Disney Animation Studios, but her career didn’t end there. She has been an animator on nearly everything since, contributing to features Winnie The Pooh, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Moana, and even was an animation supervisor for Frozen 2. Her work can also be seen in the shorts, Feast, Paperman and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

debuted in December of 2009, and was the first traditional hand-drawn animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2004’s , wherein the studio switched to mostly computer-animated features, like and . Louis, while not a main character, was a significant player in the film. He is a trumpet playing alligator who dreams of becoming human to play the trumpet better than Louis Armstrong or Sidney Bechet. Using this as incentive, he helps take Tiana and Naveen to Mama Odie to turn them all human.

