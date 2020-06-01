Hong Kong Disneyland Shares Video of “Mickey & The Wondrous Book” Performance

Hong Kong Disneyland has shared a video of a performance of their stage show “Mickey & The Wondrous Book.” You can enjoy the video below to bring some of the magic of Hong Kong Disneyland to your home.

Hong Kong Disneyland shared the video with the following description: Disney stories always draw up the fondest memories 📖💕Join us down memory lane with “Mickey and the Wondrous Book”, and tell us which story was your favorite! We've prepared a lot of shows for you! Stay tuned!

“Mickey & The Wondrous Book” features some of your favorite Disney characters like Goofy, Olaf, Elsa, Ariel Merida and of course Mickey Mouse.

The 28-minute show debuted in 2015 and is located in Hong Kong Disneyland’s Fantasyland.

Be sure to check back for any other performances shared by Hong Kong Disneyland.

