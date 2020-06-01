Hong Kong Disneyland Shares Video of “Mickey & The Wondrous Book” Performance

Hong Kong Disneyland has shared a video of a performance of their stage show “Mickey & The Wondrous Book.” You can enjoy the video below to bring some of the magic of Hong Kong Disneyland to your home.
- Hong Kong Disneyland shared the video with the following description:
- Disney stories always draw up the fondest memories 📖💕Join us down memory lane with “Mickey and the Wondrous Book”, and tell us which story was your favorite! We've prepared a lot of shows for you! Stay tuned!
- “Mickey & The Wondrous Book” features some of your favorite Disney characters like Goofy, Olaf, Elsa, Ariel Merida and of course Mickey Mouse.
- The 28-minute show debuted in 2015 and is located in Hong Kong Disneyland’s Fantasyland.
- Be sure to check back for any other performances shared by Hong Kong Disneyland.
ICYMI – More Disney Parks news:
- Today, Shanghai Disneyland announced that guests with general admission tickets can begin making reservations for visits between June 3 and June 7.
- Disney Springs has updated their closing time from 10:00 pm to 7:00 pm following Orange County’s curfew order, starting Sunday, May 31st.
- Walt Disney World recently announced some additional details about their reopening, including no FastPass+ or Extra Magic Hours and the cancellation of all dining reservations and the Disney Dining Plan.
- Last week, Walt Disney World’s reopening plan was submitted to the State of Florida for approval. Walt Disney World Resort will begin a phased reopening on July 11 and welcoming guests for the first time in nearly four months.