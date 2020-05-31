Disney Springs Closing at 7:00 pm Until Further Notice Following Orange County Curfew Order

Disney Springs has updated their closing time from 10:00 pm to 7:00 pm following Orange County’s curfew order, starting Sunday, May 31st.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, Orange County and Orlando implemented a new curfew order until further notice following a night of civil unrest.
- Disney Springs previously had business hours from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.
- The official Disney Springs website has been updated to state that they will now close at 7:00 pm every night to comply with the curfew orders.
- This new closing time is effective immediately, starting May 31st, and lasting until further notice.
- Click here for more information on Orange County’s curfew.