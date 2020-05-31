Orlando and Orange County Under Curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am

Following a night of protests in Orlando, Orange County Mayor Jerry Dennings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer have put in place a curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am until further notice.
What’s Happening:
- WESH 2 Orlando is reporting that Orange County and Orlando Mayor's Jerry Dennings and Buddy Dyer have announced a curfew that lasts from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am until further notice.
- Protests have been going on in multiple cities across America since May 25th in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died when a white police officer restrained him for nearly 10-minutes by holding a knee on his neck as the black man repeatedly told him that he couldn’t breathe.
- The curfew was put in place after protestors blacked part of State Road 408, requiring law enforcement to use tear gas to open the road back up.
- A crowd of protestors also gathered outside of the Orlando Police Department where some protestors threw rocks, bottles, and concrete at police officers.
- Some local businesses were also broken into with two arrests being made according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.
- Disney Springs and Universal City Walk shopping and dining areas are currently open with business hours that already ended by 10:00 pm. At this time, the curfew doesn’t affect their operating hours.