Guests with General Admission Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland Can Begin Making Reservations

Shanghai Disneyland reopened on May 11, requiring guests to purchase dated one-day tickets. Today, the resort announced that guests with general admission tickets can begin making reservations for visits between June 3 and June 7.
- Ahead of its reopening, Shanghai Disneyland quickly sold out of multiple dates.
- The park is currently operation on a n advanced reservation system.
- A limited number of dated one-day tickets become available each day and guests are required to purchase these tickets ahead of their arrival.
- Beginning today (June 1) guests with general admission tickets can begin making reservations for visits between June 3 and June 7.
- Reservations for June 8 will be available beginning tomorrow (June 2) and starting June 3, Shanghai Disneyland will open a six-day reservation window each day.
- Tickets can be purchased here.
Good to know:
- Guests will need to purchase tickets ahead of time through official Shanghai Disney Resort channels
- The park will not be selling any tickets on site at this time.
- Annual passholders are welcome to visit the park, and will also need to make a reservation through the official channels.
- Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Shanghai Disney Resort would begin a phased reopening on May 11.
- During this announcement he noted that the Chinese government has required that attendance caps be reduced to 30% of total capacity. Chapek said the Resort will be opening at less than 30% capacity.