Guests with General Admission Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland Can Begin Making Reservations

Shanghai Disneyland reopened on May 11, requiring guests to purchase dated one-day tickets. Today, the resort announced that guests with general admission tickets can begin making reservations for visits between June 3 and June 7.

Ahead of its reopening, Shanghai Disneyland quickly sold out of multiple dates

The park is currently operation on a n advanced reservation system.

A limited number of dated one-day tickets become available each day and guests are required to purchase these tickets ahead of their arrival.

Beginning today (June 1) guests with general admission tickets can begin making reservations for visits between June 3 and June 7.

Reservations for June 8 will be available beginning tomorrow (June 2) and starting June 3, Shanghai Disneyland will open a six-day reservation window each day.

