Disneyland Paris Ambassadors Share Photos From Around the Resort

Disneyland Paris is set to reopen July 15, as we know from their new TV spot released earlier today. Ahead of the reopening, the resort’s ambassadors took a tour of the empty resort and shared some photos. Take a look at their photo tour below:
More on the reopening of Disneyland Paris:
- Starting on July 15, guests will be able to enjoy:
- Parc Disneyland
- Walt Disney Studios Park
- Disney’s Newport Bay Club
- Disney Village
- Some attractions will not be available upon reopening, including Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations.
- Meanwhile, the popular The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive will both return later in the summer
- Like with other Disney Parks reopenings, Disneyland Paris will reduce capacity and require advanced ticketing reservations.
- The resort will also require all Cast Members and guests aged 11 and up to wear appropriate face coverings at all times except when eating.
Characters, restaurants, and more:
- During the phased reopening period, character meet and greets will not be available.
- However, characters will appear in the parks and Selfie Spots will be introduced.
- With restaurant capacity being reduced, the parks will introduce a new Take-Away option so that guests can dine at outdoor locations.
- Additionally, buffet restaurants will move to a new all-you-can-eat table service akin to “family style dining.”
- Booking is highly recommended for all table service restaurants.
Other Disney Parks reopenings:
- Walt Disney World is set to reopen Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 11th followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15th.
- The Disneyland Resort is currently planning a July 17th return for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, although this is pending government approval.
- Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that their theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, will reopen on July 1st.
- Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland are now reopen.
- No announcement on when Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea plan to reopen, although Ikspiari — the shopping and dining district at Tokyo Disney Resort — has been welcoming back guests.