Disneyland Paris Ambassadors Share Photos From Around the Resort

Disneyland Paris is set to reopen July 15, as we know from their new TV spot released earlier today. Ahead of the reopening, the resort’s ambassadors took a tour of the empty resort and shared some photos. Take a look at their photo tour below:

More on the reopening of Disneyland Paris:

Starting on July 15, guests will be able to enjoy: Parc Disneyland Walt Disney Studios Park Disney’s Newport Bay Club Disney Village

Some attractions will not be available upon reopening, including Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations.

Meanwhile, the popular The Lion King

Like with other Disney Parks reopenings, Disneyland Paris will reduce capacity and require advanced ticketing reservations.

The resort will also require all Cast Members and guests aged 11 and up to wear appropriate face coverings at all times except when eating.

Characters, restaurants, and more:

During the phased reopening period, character meet and greets will not be available.

However, characters will appear in the parks and Selfie Spots will be introduced.

With restaurant capacity being reduced, the parks will introduce a new Take-Away option so that guests can dine at outdoor locations.

Additionally, buffet restaurants will move to a new all-you-can-eat table service akin to “family style dining.”

Booking is highly recommended for all table service restaurants.

