Marvel Comics’ “Champions #1” Coming to Comic Shops This October

Marvel’s young heroes are charting a new course and proving to the world how much they’re needed. Marvel Comics shared a look at the variant cover of the upcoming Champions #1 debuting in October.

What’s Happening:

The future of Marvel’s heroic youth lies in the hands of Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales, Nova, and other Champions.

With a new comic series due out this fall, Marvel is giving fans a look at the variant cover for Champions #1 with art by Ron Lim.

with art by Ron Lim. When the livelihoods of young Super Heroes are threatened, they will unite as Champions to prove that the world needs them more than ever.

This October, acclaimed author and award-winning writer Eve L. Ewing (Ironheart) and artist Simone Di Meo (Immortal Hulk: The Best Defense) team up for a dramatic new era of Champions that will define Marvel's most promising heroes for years to come.

About Champions #1:

“After a terrible tragedy, Kamala’s Law is passed, forbidding anyone under the age of 21 from acting as vigilantes. Not going down without a fight, Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales, Nova, and more will rise up to reclaim their destiny. With everything the Champions stand for in jeopardy, the stakes have never been higher.”

