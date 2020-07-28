Marvel Comics’ “Champions #1” Coming to Comic Shops This October

Marvel’s young heroes are charting a new course and proving to the world how much they’re needed. Marvel Comics shared a look at the variant cover of the upcoming Champions #1 debuting in October.
What’s Happening:
- The future of Marvel’s heroic youth lies in the hands of Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales, Nova, and other Champions.
- With a new comic series due out this fall, Marvel is giving fans a look at the variant cover for Champions #1 with art by Ron Lim.
- When the livelihoods of young Super Heroes are threatened, they will unite as Champions to prove that the world needs them more than ever.
- This October, acclaimed author and award-winning writer Eve L. Ewing (Ironheart) and artist Simone Di Meo (Immortal Hulk: The Best Defense) team up for a dramatic new era of Champions that will define Marvel's most promising heroes for years to come.
About Champions #1:
- “After a terrible tragedy, Kamala’s Law is passed, forbidding anyone under the age of 21 from acting as vigilantes. Not going down without a fight, Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales, Nova, and more will rise up to reclaim their destiny. With everything the Champions stand for in jeopardy, the stakes have never been higher.”
ICYMI:
