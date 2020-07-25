[email protected] continued today with a wide array of exciting panels. One of those panels took a look at the science behind Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Here’s a look at what we learned from the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – The Stories and Science of Androids, Space Travel and Aliens” panel.

The panel included Jeffrey Bell ( Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. showrunner, executive producer, and writer), Andrea Decker (Fleet Science Center, moderator), Dr. Virginia De Sa (professor in the Cognitive Science Department at UC San Diego), Elizabeth Henstridge (actor, Jemma Simmons), Dr. Anila Kanchan Madiraju (research associate at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies), Melissa Miller (scientist and science writer at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography), James Oliver ( Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-producer and writer), Sharla Oliver ( Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-producer and writer), Dr. Troy Sandberg (postdoctoral researcher at UC San Diego), Joel Stoffer (actor, Enoch) and Craig Titley ( Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. executive producer and writer).

The scientists on the panel were asked about Inhumans and how close that concept is to being a reality. While the group laughed at first, Dr. Sandberg actually explained some of the science of genetics and how the idea is not so farfetched. Although I wouldn’t expect to see anyone with earthquake powers anytime soon.

Dr. Madiraju mentioned the abilities of Yo-Yo and how her acceleration would kill a human. Luckily, for Yo-Yo, she’s an Inhuman.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is currently in the middle of its seventh and final season on ABC

You can check out the full "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – The Stories and Science of Androids, Space Travel and Aliens" panel here: