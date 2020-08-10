Zac Efron Set to Star in “Three Men and a Baby” Remake for Disney+

Disney has found their leading man for their upcoming Three Men and a Baby remake. Former High School Musical star Zac Efron has been tapped to star in the comedy heading to Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Efron, who also starred in 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman, has reportedly signed on for the new remake of the 1987 comedy.

Gordon Gray, who is best known for the Ben Affleck-led the Way Back, has also signed on to produce the film.

Will Reichel wrote the script for the upcoming remake but Disney is still looking for a director.

Three Men and a Baby starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson and was directed by Leonard Nimoy.

The film followed three New York bachelors who found themselves caring, and subsequently, falling for an infant.

The movie was a box office hit, becoming Disney’s first live-action film to surpass $100 million domestically.

For more information on the original film, take a look at Bill’s deep dive into Three Men and a Baby, which can currently be watched on Disney+.

