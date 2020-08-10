Zac Efron Set to Star in “Three Men and a Baby” Remake for Disney+

Disney has found their leading man for their upcoming Three Men and a Baby remake. Former High School Musical star Zac Efron has been tapped to star in the comedy heading to Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Efron, who also starred in 20th Century Fox’s The Greatest Showman, has reportedly signed on for the new remake of the 1987 comedy.
- Gordon Gray, who is best known for the Ben Affleck-led the Way Back, has also signed on to produce the film.
- Will Reichel wrote the script for the upcoming remake but Disney is still looking for a director.
- Three Men and a Baby starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson and was directed by Leonard Nimoy.
- The film followed three New York bachelors who found themselves caring, and subsequently, falling for an infant.
- The movie was a box office hit, becoming Disney’s first live-action film to surpass $100 million domestically.
- For more information on the original film, take a look at Bill’s deep dive into Three Men and a Baby, which can currently be watched on Disney+.
