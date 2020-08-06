Keke Palmer Added to Voice Cast of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

by | Aug 6, 2020 9:20 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Keke Palmer has joined the voice cast for upcoming series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The animated show is a continuation of Disney Channel’s The Proud Family and is coming soon to Disney+.  

What’s Happening:

  • Keke Palmer is joining The Proud Family! This morning on Twitter, Disney+ revealed that the actress will voice an all new character named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins for the new series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
  • According to the tweet, Palmer’s Maya is a 14-year-old activist and audiences are going to love her. Disney also shared a picture of the teenager.

  • This past February, Disney+ announced that a sequel series to the popular Disney Channel show was already in production for the streamer.
  • Currently, no release date has been announced, but it was confirmed that the original voice cast would be reprising their roles.

More Keke Palmer:

About the Series:

  • The new animated family sitcom The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently in production at Disney Television Animation with creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, at the helm. The series will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud and her madcap family.

Voice Cast:

  • Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud
  • Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud
  • Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud
  • Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama
  • Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones
  • Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer
  • Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez
  • Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud

Watch it now:

  • Can’t wait for more from the Prouds? All previous seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
