Keke Palmer Added to Voice Cast of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Keke Palmer has joined the voice cast for upcoming series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The animated show is a continuation of Disney Channel’s The Proud Family and is coming soon to Disney+.

Keke Palmer is joining The Proud Family ! This morning on Twitter, Disney+ revealed The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder .

! This morning on . According to the tweet, Palmer’s Maya is a 14-year-old activist and audiences are going to love her. Disney also shared a picture of the teenager.

There’s a new girl coming to town! Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by @KekePalmer, from the upcoming Original Series, #TheProudFamily: #LouderAndProuder, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JkdVevFuQI — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 6, 2020

This past February, Disney+ announced that a sequel series to the popular Disney Channel show was already in production for the streamer.

Currently, no release date has been announced, but it was confirmed that the original voice cast would be reprising their roles.

About the Series:

The new animated family sitcom The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently in production at Disney Television Animation with creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, at the helm. The series will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud and her madcap family.

Voice Cast:

Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud

Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud

Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud

Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama

Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones

Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer

Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez

Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud

