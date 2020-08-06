The virtual reunions keep happening and this time it was Disney Channel’s The Proud Family that came together for a digital chat session. Fans of the animated series got to hear first hand from the cast and crew what made the original show so special, and learned a little more about the new Disney+ sequel.
What’s Happening:
- The cast and executive producers of The Proud Family recently participated in a virtual reunion during the NAACP’s Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival.
- The panel was moderated by Keke Palmer, who has also joined the cast of Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as 14-year-old Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins.
- In addition to Palmer, the panel featured:
- Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud)
- Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud)
- Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud)
- Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama)
- Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby)
- Creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith
- Executive producer Ralph Farquhar
The Proud Family Reunion:
- The Proud Family first premiered on Disney Channel 18 years ago and the reunion takes a look at how the show came to be and the impact it’s had.
- Creator Bruce W. Smith shares why he wanted to make the series, while Ralph Farquhar expressed that of all the shows he’s produced, this one has resonated most with fans.
- Kyla Pratt revealed that the character of Penny helped to shape her as a person and that themes and topics explored on the show were educational giving her insight to her own cultural history.
About the New Series:
- Picking up the story of its central character Penny Proud,The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also include her madcap family:
- Parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!).
- Of course, it would not be "The Proud Family" without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.
Catch Up Now:
- All seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on Disney+. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently in production.