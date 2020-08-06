Cast of “The Proud Family” Comes Together for Virtual Reunion During NAACP’s Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival

The virtual reunions keep happening and this time it was Disney Channel’s The Proud Family that came together for a digital chat session. Fans of the animated series got to hear first hand from the cast and crew what made the original show so special, and learned a little more about the new Disney+ sequel.

What’s Happening:

recently participated in a virtual reunion during the NAACP’s Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival. The panel was moderated by Keke Palmer, who has also joined the cast of Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as 14-year-old Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins

In addition to Palmer, the panel featured: Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud) Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud) Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud) Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama) Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby) Creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith Executive producer Ralph Farquhar



The Proud Family Reunion:

first premiered on Disney Channel 18 years ago and the reunion takes a look at how the show came to be and the impact it’s had. Creator Bruce W. Smith shares why he wanted to make the series, while Ralph Farquhar expressed that of all the shows he’s produced, this one has resonated most with fans.

Kyla Pratt revealed that the character of Penny helped to shape her as a person and that themes and topics explored on the show were educational giving her insight to her own cultural history.

About the New Series:

Picking up the story of its central character Penny Proud, The Proud Family: Louder and Proude r Parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be "The Proud Family" without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.



Catch Up Now:

All seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on Disney+. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently in production.