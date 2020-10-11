Hulu Shares “Jurassic Park” Teaser Clip for Upcoming “Animaniacs” Revival

Hulu has spared no expense when it comes to their upcoming revival of the beloved animated series Animaniacs. The streamer shared a fun Jurassic Park-inspired teaser clip for the new series during its New York Comic Con Metaverse panel today.
- The clip features the Warner brothers and the Warner sister Dot replacing the dinosaurs in one of the most iconic scenes in Jurassic Park.
- In one of the funniest parts of the clip, the lawyer Gennaro is portrayed as a Hulu representative saying “we are going to make a fortune with this show.”
- The original series premiered on September 13th, 1993, on Fox Kids.
- Original voice actors are returning to their roles for the series, including:
- Rob Paulsen – Yakko and Pinky
- Jess Harnell – Wakko
- Tress MacNeille – Dot
- Maurice Lamarche – Brain
- Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers.
- Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Animation.
- Wellesley Wild serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer, and Gabe Swarr serves as Co-Executive Producer.
- The classic Animaniacs series is now streaming on Hulu.
- The new Animaniacs will premiere November 20th as a Hulu Original.
ICYMI – More Hulu news:
- Marvel fans can enter a contest for a chance to actually appear as a puppet in an episode of the upcoming new show Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.
- A documentary following the rise and fall of tech startup WeWork and its founder Adam Neumann is coming to Hulu in 2021.
- “Terror takes root” in Hulu’s official trailer for Bad Hair, a horror satire set in the late 1980s. The movie played at Sundance earlier this year and comes to the streaming service on October 23, 2020.
- Huluween is back and spookier than ever. Horror fans can celebrate the third year of Hulu’s annual Halloween event with a full slate of nail-biting new Hulu Originals, a devilish drive-in movie theater event and an online Halloween immersive experience for fans to enjoy from home.