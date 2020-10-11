Hulu Shares “Jurassic Park” Teaser Clip for Upcoming “Animaniacs” Revival

Hulu has spared no expense when it comes to their upcoming revival of the beloved animated series Animaniacs. The streamer shared a fun Jurassic Park-inspired teaser clip for the new series during its New York Comic Con Metaverse panel today.

The clip features the Warner brothers and the Warner sister Dot replacing the dinosaur Jurassic Park .

. In one of the funniest parts of the clip, the lawyer Gennaro is portrayed as a Hulu representative saying “we are going to make a fortune with this show.”

The original series premiered on September 13th, 1993, on Fox Kids.

Original voice actors are returning to their roles for the series, including: Rob Paulsen – Yakko and Pinky Jess Harnell – Wakko Tress MacNeille – Dot Maurice Lamarche – Brain

Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers.

Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Wellesley Wild serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer, and Gabe Swarr serves as Co-Executive Producer.

The classic Animaniacs series is now streaming on Hulu.

