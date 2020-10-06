WeWork Documentary Coming to Hulu in 2021

by | Oct 6, 2020 11:37 AM Pacific Time

A documentary following the rise and fall of tech startup WeWork and its founder Adam Neumann is coming to Hulu in 2021. The film will explore the beginnings of the company and the attention it garnered from investors, all the way through the ousting of Neumann.

WeWork Adam Neumann via Deadline

WeWork Adam Neumann via Deadline

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that a new documentary about the success and trials of the WeWork community is coming to Hulu.
  • The feature hails from production companies Campfire, Forbes Entertainment and Olive Hill Media.
  • Campfire’s Ross Dinerstein and Jed Rothstein will produce and direct respectively.
  • The currently untitled documentary has been in production (remotely) since April and is nearly finished. It is expected to debut on Hulu in 2021.
  • According to Deadline the film will “follow the rise and fall of the shared workspace company under its hard partying founder.”
  • Over the last ten years, WeWork’s Adam Neumann raised more than $12 billion for the company through Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan and Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, eventually raising its valuation to $47 billion.
  • As the company anticipated hitting the stock exchange with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of $100 billion, controversy surrounding Neumann and the company’s finances rose to the surface. Neuman was then forced out of the company.  
  • Campfire will produce in association with Forbes Entertainment and Olive Hill Media who is providing financing for the project.

Creative Team:

  • Produced by:
    • Ross Dinerstein (Campfire)
  • Executive produced by:
    • Rebecca Evans (Campfire)
    • Ross Girard (Campfire)
    • Travis Collins (Forbes Entertainment)
    • Kyle Kramer (Forbes Entertainment)
    • Randall Lane (Forbes Entertainment)
    • Tim Lee (Olive Hill Media)
    • Michael Cho (Olive Hill Media)

What They’re Saying:

  • Belisa Balaban, VP Documentaries, Hulu: “It’s been fascinating to follow Forbes’ coverage of WeWork’s dazzling start as the poster startup of the Unicorn Era to its dizzying descent to one of the most controversial tech startups in history. By bringing this captivating story and expert reporting to life, Hulu continues to elevate powerful and relevant stories about the human experience and expand its slate of original documentaries including award-winning Fyre Fraud, Minding The Gap, Ask Dr. Ruth and Hillary.”
  • Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein: “Jed and the team are crafting a compelling film that offers deep access and perspective on one of the more bombastic startups in recent memory. We’re delighted to be releasing this project with Hulu and to join their impressive roster of original documentaries.”
  • Jed Rothstein: “I came to this story thinking it was all about finance. But I learned it was really about community – those that build it and those that betray it. Being able to dive into this story with Campfire, Olive Hill, Forbes and Hulu has allowed us to explore all of its dimensions.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
