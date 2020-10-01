Hulu Releases Official Trailer, Poster for Horror Satire “Bad Hair”

“Terror takes root” in Hulu’s official trailer for Bad Hair, a horror satire set in the late 1980s. The movie played at Sundance earlier this year and comes to the streaming service on October 23, 2020.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the full trailer and a poster for their upcoming original horror movie, Bad Hair .

. Set to debut on October 23rd as part of the Huluween Dear White People ) and stars Elle Lorraine, Lena Waithe, and Laverne Cox.

) and stars Elle Lorraine, Lena Waithe, and Laverne Cox. As one woman changes her appearance to meet expectations and further her career, her new hair has different plans. Take a look:

About the Movie:

“In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.”

Bad Hair Stars:

Elle Lorraine

Vanessa Williams

Lena Waithe

Laverne Cox

Jay Pharoah

Kelly Rowland

Blair Underwood

James Van Der Beek

Usher Raymond

Creative Team:

Written and directed by: Justin Simien

Produced by: Justin Simien Julia Lebedev Angel Lopez Eddie Vaisman

Executive Produced by: Leonid Lebedev Oren Moverman Alex G. Scott

Produced by Sight Unseen in association with Culture Machine.

More Huluween:

Audiences in need of a good scare will want to check out these new originals debuting throughout October, only on Hulu.

Books of Blood Based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential horror anthology, Books of Blood takes audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.

Helstrom As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Monsterland Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland , an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud.

