Hulu Releases Official Trailer, Poster for Horror Satire “Bad Hair”

“Terror takes root” in Hulu’s official trailer for Bad Hair, a horror satire set in the late 1980s. The movie played at Sundance earlier this year and comes to the streaming service on October 23, 2020.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has released the full trailer and a poster for their upcoming original horror movie, Bad Hair.
- Set to debut on October 23rd as part of the Huluween lineup, the film hails from Justin Simien (Dear White People) and stars Elle Lorraine, Lena Waithe, and Laverne Cox.
- As one woman changes her appearance to meet expectations and further her career, her new hair has different plans. Take a look:
About the Movie:
- “In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.”
Bad Hair Stars:
- Elle Lorraine
- Vanessa Williams
- Lena Waithe
- Laverne Cox
- Jay Pharoah
- Kelly Rowland
- Blair Underwood
- James Van Der Beek
- Usher Raymond
Creative Team:
- Written and directed by:
- Justin Simien
- Produced by:
- Justin Simien
- Julia Lebedev
- Angel Lopez
- Eddie Vaisman
- Executive Produced by:
- Leonid Lebedev
- Oren Moverman
- Alex G. Scott
- Produced by Sight Unseen in association with Culture Machine.
More Huluween:
- Audiences in need of a good scare will want to check out these new originals debuting throughout October, only on Hulu.
- Books of Blood
- Based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential horror anthology, Books of Blood takes audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.
- Helstrom
- As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.
- Monsterland
- Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud.