New Episode of “What’s Up, Disney+” Features a Look at “The Mandalorian” and a Villainous Challenge

With the season two premiere of The Mandalorian on the horizon, the second episode of the new YouTube series What’s Up, Disney+ debuted today. Jenny and Andre look ahead to the second season of the hit Star Wars show, as well as other new things coming to Disney+.

With season two of The Mandalorian set to premiere tomorrow (Friday, October 30), Jenny and Andre talked a bit about what they are most excited to see in the new season.

The two hosts also play a special game in the spirit of Halloween as they each do their very best Disney villain impressions.

They also take a closer look at the ongoing Disney+ original series The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom , and even provide a look at a day in the life of several Disney’s Animal Kingdom cast members, including Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde.

Finally, we get a look at the ongoing National Geographic series The Right Stuff, including a chat with the cast on some of their favorite moments on set and whether or not they would like to actually go to space.

