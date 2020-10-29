New Episode of “What’s Up, Disney+” Features a Look at “The Mandalorian” and a Villainous Challenge

With the season two premiere of The Mandalorian on the horizon, the second episode of the new YouTube series What’s Up, Disney+ debuted today. Jenny and Andre look ahead to the second season of the hit Star Wars show, as well as other new things coming to Disney+.
- With season two of The Mandalorian set to premiere tomorrow (Friday, October 30), Jenny and Andre talked a bit about what they are most excited to see in the new season.
- The two hosts also play a special game in the spirit of Halloween as they each do their very best Disney villain impressions.
- They also take a closer look at the ongoing Disney+ original series The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and even provide a look at a day in the life of several Disney’s Animal Kingdom cast members, including Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde.
- Finally, we get a look at the ongoing National Geographic series The Right Stuff, including a chat with the cast on some of their favorite moments on set and whether or not they would like to actually go to space.
ICYMI – More Disney+ news:
- Disney is holding an open casting call for their in-development biopic about NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo with the athlete tweeting asking for lookalikes to step forward.
- Disney+ introduced a new sharing capability on mobile that gives subscribers the ability to easily share Disney+ content with friends and family via messenger apps or out to social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and more.
- To help draw attention to a classic film that is now streaming on Disney+, a new modern trailer has been created for the classic 1978 film, The Cat From Outer Space.
- Disney+ has reportedly found a director and a star for the Marvel Studios Moon Knight series.