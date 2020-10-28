New Modern Trailer Released for Classic Film “The Cat From Outer Space” on Disney+

To help draw attention to a classic film that is now streaming on Disney+, a new modern trailer has been created for the classic 1978 film, The Cat From Outer Space.
- A new “Unofficial Official” trailer for the 1978 classic Live-Action Walt Disney Productions Film, The Cat From Outer Space debuted.
- While the film debuted over 40 years ago, the new trailer puts on a modern spin on the classic film and reminds us that it is now streaming on Disney+.
- When an extraterrestrial cat with superpowers lands on earth, a quirky physicist and his friends try to help him before the U.S. Army can snag his out-of-this-world powers.
- The film stars:
- Ken Berry
- Sandy Duncan
- Harry Morgan
- Roddy McDowall
- Jesse White
- Alan Young
- Hans Conried
- The film was also nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Film in 1979.
- The Cat From Outer Space is now streaming on Disney+.
