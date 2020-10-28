NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Casting Details for Disney Produced Biopic “Greek Freak”

Disney is holding an open casting call for their in-development biopic about NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo with the athlete tweeting asking for lookalikes to step forward.
Disney is making a movie based on my family’s story and they are searching for actors to play me and my brother, Thanasis, in our younger days. No experience necessary! It helps if you resemble the handsome boys pictured below and have some basketball experience. SPREAD THE WORD!
— Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 28, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Disney is currently in development on a biopic about the life of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
- The working title for the film is Greek Freak, Antetokounmpo’s nickname.
- The story will focus on his upbringing and early NBA career.
- According to the Casting Website, Disney is looking for Black actors ages 13-15 and 15-18 to play the Nigerian who grew up in Greece.
- The film was originally being developed for Disney+, but with the recent reorganization, it’s unclear which platform the film will end up on, which would be a good choice for ESPN+ as well.
- Antetokounmpo also shared a follow-up tweet with a few photos of he and his brother at the ages being cast for the film.
Casting information for Disney: https://t.co/B2EeOiuh6M. @Thanasis_ante43 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/dFUFmY7LJs
— Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 28, 2020