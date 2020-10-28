Disney+ Introduces New Sharing Feature

Today, Disney+ introduced a new sharing capability on mobile that gives subscribers the ability to easily share Disney+ content with friends and family via messenger apps or out to social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and more.

To share, subscribers simply tap the new “share” button found on a Disney+ title’s Details page, select the preferred medium and who they want to share with (as needed).

The share button will compose a pre-populated message to accompany the share, but subscribers can overwrite it with a personal message and send away.

Recipients can click on the shared link to go straight to the Disney+ title, and if already a subscriber, start watching.

ICYMI – More Disney+ news:

To help draw attention to a classic film that is now streaming on Disney+, a new modern trailer The Cat From Outer Space .

. Disney+ has reportedly found a director star Moon Knight series.

series. Want to know more about your favorite films scattered throughout the Disney+ streaming service? Check out this new series from Disney+ on YouTube Disney+ Deets .

. Over the next nine weeks, Disney and Lucasfilm will be releasing dozens of new items The Mandalorian.