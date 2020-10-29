Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Adds “Temple of Darkness” Adventure

by | Oct 29, 2020 8:18 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Players excited for the upcoming virtual reality experience, Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge will be excited to know that earlier today, ILMxLAB announced that the game will feature Temple of Darkness, an original VR adventure for the new experience.

What’s Happening:

  • ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, announced today that its upcoming virtual reality experience Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will feature Temple of Darkness, an original VR adventure that will take place during Star Wars’ all-new The High Republic era. Created in collaboration with Oculus Studios, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will be released on the Oculus Quest platform on November 19th, priced at $24.99.
  • Part of the greater Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge experience, Temple of Darkness is an immersive VR story set hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Thanks to the storytelling skills of Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), an Azumel bartender with a cantina on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost, players will step into the role of Ady Sun’Zee, a Jedi Padawan studying at a remote Jedi research facility on Batuu. When a mysterious relic unleashes a torrent of evil inside the temple, Ady is the sole survivor. After sending an urgent distress signal to the Jedi Council, she must work alongside Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz) to confront the darkness that now lurks within the temple walls — and within herself.

  • The High Republic is set hundreds of years ago, in an era where the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their zenith, serving and protecting the galaxy. This period on the Star Wars timeline is entirely new, providing the opportunity to tell Star Wars stories in a never-before-explored fictional space. The initiative will feature interconnected stories, spanning multiple platforms and mediums, with an initial focus on publishing starting in January.
  • Experiencing Temple of Darkness is just one part of the rich world of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. In the main experience, fans play a droid repair technician who crash-lands on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, as depicted in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the new immersive land at both Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. There they will adventure alongside familiar characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), and face new enemies like pirate leader Tara Rashin (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Debra Wilson). Players will also meet Seezelslak (SNL’s Bobby Moynihan), a talkative cantina owner who tells epic tales that players will actually be able to step into, experiencing other eras and locations of the Star Wars galaxy for themselves.
  • Along with Frank Oz as Yoda, Temple of Darkness also features Ellie Araiza as Ady Sun’Zee, with an approximate running time of 15 minutes. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will be available on November 19th for the Oculus Quest platform, priced at $24.99.

What They’re Saying:

  • James Waugh, Vice President, Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm: "Temple of Darkness in Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will give Star Wars fans an opportunity to step into a story set during The High Republic era on an incredibly transportive platform. It will be one of the first tales released taking place in this bold, adventurous new era for Star Wars storytelling which we intend to see traverse multiple mediums over many years. We’re so proud of what so many incredibly talented authors, developers, licensing partners, and Lucasfilm colleagues, have crafted together — it has been a labor of love.”
  • Jose Perez III, Director: “This powerful short story will transport fans back in time, hundreds of years before the Clone Wars. Through the power of virtual reality, they’ll get their first glimpse of Jedi life during The High Republic. Everyone at ILMxLAB is thrilled to help usher in this new era of Star Wars storytelling, and I can’t wait for fans to encounter Jedi Master Yoda and Padawan Ady Sun’Zee on November 19th.”

 

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed