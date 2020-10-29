Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Adds “Temple of Darkness” Adventure

Players excited for the upcoming virtual reality experience, Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge will be excited to know that earlier today, ILMxLAB announced that the game will feature Temple of Darkness, an original VR adventure for the new experience.

ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, announced today that its upcoming virtual reality experience Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will feature Temple of Darkness, an original VR adventure that will take place during Star Wars’ all-new The High Republic era. Created in collaboration with Oculus Studios, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will be released on the Oculus Quest platform on November 19th, priced at $24.99.

The High Republic is set hundreds of years ago, in an era where the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their zenith, serving and protecting the galaxy. This period on the Star Wars timeline is entirely new, providing the opportunity to tell Star Wars stories in a never-before-explored fictional space. The initiative will feature interconnected stories, spanning multiple platforms and mediums, with an initial focus on publishing starting in January.

is just one part of the rich world of . In the main experience, fans play a droid repair technician who crash-lands on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, as depicted in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the new immersive land at both Along with Frank Oz as Yoda, Temple of Darkness also features Ellie Araiza as Ady Sun’Zee, with an approximate running time of 15 minutes. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will be available on November 19th for the Oculus Quest platform, priced at $24.99.

