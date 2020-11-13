“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates the One-Year “Plusiversary” of the Streaming Service

Yesterday marked the one year “Plusiversary” for Disney+ and the latest installment of the web series What’s Up, Disney+ celebrated the milestone with a look back at what the streaming service has offered and look ahead at what’s still to come.
- Hosts Jenny and Andre celebrate the one year anniversary or “Plusiversary” of Disney+ by first taking a look back at some of the things they watched on the streaming service in its first year, including:
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Recess
- The Imagineering Story
- Black is King
- Hamilton
- Diary of a Future President
- The Mandalorian
- Jenny and Andre then introduced a slate of special guests who also wanted to wish Disney+ a happy “Plusiversary.” Some of these guests include:
- Pedro Pascal
- Yvette Nicole Brown
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Lauren Graham
- Josh Gad
- Justin Baldoni
- Kimberly J. Brown
- Jane Lynch
- Peyton List
- Emilio Estevez
- John Stamos
- Luke Evans
- Neve Campbell
- And many more.
- Looking ahead, the episode lists some of the news and upcoming projects coming to Disney+, like:
- Ballet documentary On Pointe set to premiere on December 18.
- A new trailer for Black Beauty, streaming on November 27.
- A new holiday comedy titled Godmothered was announced to begin streaming December 4.
- Disney+ teaming with Fortnite. Players can get two months of Disney+ free when they make any real money purchase in the game.
- Marvel’s WandaVision has been announced to premiere on January 15.
- Finally, the web series looked at the upcoming animated short series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which begins streaming on Mickey’s Birthday (November 18).
- We even get to hear a bit from the series’ composer, Chris Willis, who talks about his process for creating the music.
- They also share a clip from the upcoming series, featuring a song sung by Mickey, Goofy and Donald.