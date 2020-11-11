Meet Beauty and Jo in Official Trailer for Disney+’s “Black Beauty”

In just a few weeks, Disney+ audiences will have the chance to experience a modern telling of the classic novel Black Beauty, when the film lands on the streaming service on November 27th. This week, Disney shared a new poster and trailer for the upcoming movie.
What’s Happening:
- Just yesterday, Disney+ shared the new trailer and key art for its sweeping new movie, Black Beauty, premiering Friday, November 27.
- This past July, Disney announced the beloved story would be receiving a modern update and would come soon to the streaming service.
- In October, Entertainment Tonight interviewed director Ashley Avis about retelling Black Beauty, and gave audiences a sneak peek at still images from the movie.
Synopsis:
- The film is a modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, and follows Black Beauty (Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.
Cast:
- Kate Winslet as the voice of Black Beauty
- Mackenzie Foy
- Iain Glen
- Claire Forlani
- Calam Lynch
Creative Team:
- Directed by:
- Ashley Avis (Adolescence)
- Screenplay by:
- Ashely Avis
- Produced by:
- Jeremy Bolt (Polar, Monster Hunter)
- Robert Kulzer (Polar)
- Executive produced by:
- Martin Moszkowicz
- Edward Winters
- Jon Brown
- Co-produced by:
- Dylan Tarason
- Genevieve Hofmeyr (Mad Max: Fury Road)
- Black Beauty is produced by Constantin Film and JB Pictures.