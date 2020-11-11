Meet Beauty and Jo in Official Trailer for Disney+’s “Black Beauty”

In just a few weeks, Disney+ audiences will have the chance to experience a modern telling of the classic novel Black Beauty, when the film lands on the streaming service on November 27th. This week, Disney shared a new poster and trailer for the upcoming movie.

What’s Happening:

Just yesterday, Disney+ shared the new trailer and key art for its sweeping new movie, Black Beauty , premiering Friday, November 27.

, premiering Friday, November 27. This past July, Disney announced the beloved story would be receiving a modern update

In October, Entertainment Tonight interviewed director Ashley Avis Black Beauty, and gave audiences a sneak peek at still images from the movie.

Synopsis:

The film is a modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, and follows Black Beauty (Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.

Cast:

Kate Winslet as the voice of Black Beauty

Mackenzie Foy

Iain Glen

Claire Forlani

Calam Lynch

Creative Team:

Directed by: Ashley Avis ( Adolescence )

Screenplay by: Ashely Avis

Produced by: Jeremy Bolt ( Polar , Monster Hunter ) Robert Kulzer ( Polar )

Executive produced by: Martin Moszkowicz Edward Winters Jon Brown

Co-produced by: Dylan Tarason Genevieve Hofmeyr ( Mad Max: Fury Road )

Black Beauty is produced by Constantin Film and JB Pictures.