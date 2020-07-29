New “Black Beauty” Film Adaptation Coming to Disney+ Starring Kate Winslet and Mackenzie Foy

Disney+ will premiere a new film adaptation of the classic novel Black Beauty later this year featuring the voice of Oscar winner Kate Winslet and starring Mackenzie Foy.

What’s Happening:

Anna Sewell’s classic novel Black Beauty gets a new film adaptation this year on Disney+

Plot Description: "Black Beauty is a wild mustang born free in the American west. When she is captured and taken away from family, her story intertwines with that of 17-year old Jo Green, similarly grieving over the loss of her parents. The two slowly develop a bond that is built on love, respect and mutual healing."

Black Beauty is directed by Ashley Avis (Adolescence) who also wrote the screenplay.

JB Pictures' Jeremy Bolt (Polar, Monster Hunter) and Robert Kulzer (Polar) from Constantin Film are producers and Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown are executive producers.

Dylan Tarason is a co-producer, and Moonlighting Films president Genevieve Hofmeyr (Mad Max: Fury Road) is the South African producer.

Black Beauty is produced by Constantin Film and JB Pictures.

A release date has not yet been announced, but the film will be streaming on Disney+ in 2020.

Earlier this year, Disney+ also acquired the streaming rights to Clouds, a film starring Sabrina Carpenter.

Black Beauty Cast:

Kate Winslet (Titanic, Avatar 2) as the voice of Black Beauty.

Mackenzie Foy (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) as Jo Green

Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as John Manly

) as John Manly Claire Forlani (The Rock) as Mrs. Winthorp