New “Black Beauty” Film Adaptation Coming to Disney+ Starring Kate Winslet and Mackenzie Foy

Disney+ will premiere a new film adaptation of the classic novel Black Beauty later this year featuring the voice of Oscar winner Kate Winslet and starring Mackenzie Foy.
What’s Happening:
- Anna Sewell’s classic novel Black Beauty gets a new film adaptation this year on Disney+.
- Plot Description: “Black Beauty is a wild mustang born free in the American west. When she is captured and taken away from family, her story intertwines with that of 17-year old Jo Green, similarly grieving over the loss of her parents. The two slowly develop a bond that is built on love, respect and mutual healing.”
- Black Beauty is directed by Ashley Avis (Adolescence) who also wrote the screenplay.\
- JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt (Polar, Monster Hunter) and Robert Kulzer (Polar) from Constantin Film are producers and Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown are executive producers.
- Dylan Tarason is a co-producer, and Moonlighting Films president Genevieve Hofmeyr (Mad Max: Fury Road) is the South African producer.
- Black Beauty is produced by Constantin Film and JB Pictures.
- A release date has not yet been announced, but the film will be streaming on Disney+ in 2020.
- Earlier this year, Disney+ also acquired the streaming rights to Clouds, a film starring Sabrina Carpenter.
Black Beauty Cast:
- Kate Winslet (Titanic, Avatar 2) as the voice of Black Beauty.
- Mackenzie Foy (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) as Jo Green
- Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as John Manly
- Claire Forlani (The Rock) as Mrs. Winthorp