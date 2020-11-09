Youth Ballet Documentary Series “On Pointe” Comes to Disney+ on December 18

by | Nov 9, 2020 9:32 AM Pacific Time

Just in time for the holidays, Disney+ will debut a documentary series On Pointe about the youth School of American Ballet and its annual performance of The Nutcracker. The six-part series hails from Imagine Documentaries and will premiere exclusively on the streamer on December 18th.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ has announced that the complete original six-part docu-series On Pointe will premiere exclusively on the service on Friday, December 18, 2020.
  • Today, Disney+ gave fans a first look at the key art which features young male and female dancers practicing in the dance studio.
  • In September of 2019, it was revealed that Disney+ had ordered the documentary to series.
  • On Pointe captures a season in New York City’s world renowned School of American Ballet (SAB).
  • Hailing from Brain Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, the series gives audiences the rare opportunity to look behind the scenes at the prestigious Lincoln Center school as students prepare to perform The Nutcracker. 

Documentary Synopsis:

  • Featuring unprecedented access to one of the top youth ballet institutions in the world, the series follows the lives of the students ages 8 to 18 pursuing their dreams to become ballet dancers. While older students from all over the country rigorously train for professional careers, younger students from New York City are put through their paces as they rehearse and perform in New York City Ballet's holiday classic George Balanchine's The Nutcracker onstage at Lincoln Center.

Creative Team:

  • The series is produced by:
    • Imagine Documentaries and DCTV
  • Executive produced by:
    • Brian Grazer
    • Ron Howard
    • Sara Bernstein
    • Justin Wilkes
    • Matthew O’Neill
  • Directed and produced by:
    • Larissa Bills
  • On Pointe premieres Friday, December 18, with all episodes streaming only on Disney+.

For the latest from Disney+, be sure to check out our weekly Watch Guides; and to see what's available now and coming soon, stop by our sortable Disney+ Content Guide and Disney+ Upcoming Movies and Episodes page.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
