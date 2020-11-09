Youth Ballet Documentary Series “On Pointe” Comes to Disney+ on December 18

Just in time for the holidays, Disney+ will debut a documentary series On Pointe about the youth School of American Ballet and its annual performance of The Nutcracker. The six-part series hails from Imagine Documentaries and will premiere exclusively on the streamer on December 18th.

Disney+ has announced that the complete original six-part docu-series On Pointe will premiere exclusively on the service on Friday, December 18, 2020.

On Pointe captures a season in New York City’s world renowned School of American Ballet (SAB).

Documentary Synopsis:

Featuring unprecedented access to one of the top youth ballet institutions in the world, the series follows the lives of the students ages 8 to 18 pursuing their dreams to become ballet dancers. While older students from all over the country rigorously train for professional careers, younger students from New York City are put through their paces as they rehearse and perform in New York City Ballet's holiday classic George Balanchine's The Nutcracker onstage at Lincoln Center.

Creative Team:

The series is produced by: Imagine Documentaries and DCTV

Executive produced by: Brian Grazer Ron Howard Sara Bernstein Justin Wilkes Matthew O’Neill

Directed and produced by: Larissa Bills

On Pointe premieres Friday, December 18, with all episodes streaming only on Disney+.

On Pointe premieres Friday, December 18, with all episodes streaming only on Disney+.