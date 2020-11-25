Splitsville Anaheim Reopens for Outdoor Dining at Downtown Disney

Another Downtown Disney location has reopened at the Disneyland Resort with Splitsville resuming operations on November 24th for outdoor dining.
What’s Happening:
- Splitsville Anaheim welcomes diners back, officially reopening yesterday, November 24th.
- The modified experience includes Splitsville’s yummy food and beverage offerings in an outdoors, socially distant environment.
- Splitsville Anaheim is only open for dinner from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
- Dining reservations can be made online at https://www.splitsvillelanes.com/location/anaheim/
- The luxury bowling experience opens their first Disney location at Disney Springs in 2012, which reopened on July 10th for indoor and outdoor dining in addition to bowling.
- Splitsville Anaheim opened in March 2018 and offers similar experiences to those found at Disney Springs.
- With California’s restrictions, Splitsville Anaheim is only able to operate outdoor dining at this time.
