Fresh Handmade Disneyland Candy Canes Will Not Be Offered This Year

by | Nov 17, 2020 1:33 PM Pacific Time

While the parks of the Disneyland Resort remain closed, and even though Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure is set to open in a few days, the traditional freshly made candy canes that are a crowd favorite will not be returning this year, according to the OC Register.

What’s Happening:

  • Due to health concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, and the implementation of physical distancing measures, Disneyland will be unable to facilitate the production of hand-pulled candy canes by candymakers according to officials at the Disneyland Resort.
  • Traditionally, Disneyland’s Candy Palace and DCA’s Trolley Treats both hand-make the treats fresh on-site in limited quantities from Thanksgiving week until Christmas Day. The candy canes are 5 ounces and 18 inches long made from pulled sugar and peppermint extract in display kitchens along Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A. and DCA’s Buena Vista Street. The treats have a peppermint taste with a more airy and flaky texture than machine-made candy canes, which add to the popularity of the fresh holiday goodies.
  • Fans would usually arrive long before the park opens to get their hands on one of the fresh candy canes which are limited to one per person. Guests would have to secure a wristband to be able to purchase one as quantities are extremely limited, sometimes only 150 per day.
  • Disneyland and Disney California Adventure still remain closed due to reopening guidelines imposed by Governor Gavin Newsom and his team with projections not seeing the park open until 2021. That said, Buena Vista Street at DCA is set to reopen on November 19th for shopping and dining, with Trolley Treats being included on the list of offerings that will be available. However, due to the close proximity of kitchen workers and intense environment necessitated for the Candy Cane production (not to mention the crowd that would descend just for the treats), the candy canes will not be offered.
 
 
