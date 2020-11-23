Avengers Campus Spider-Bots Coming to Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort

Aspiring super heroes will eventually be able to swing into Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort, but they can bring a piece of it home soon. Marvel fans can order Peter Parker’s new prototype: the Spider-Bot.

The Disney Parks Blog

The Spider-Bot, which was revealed earlier this year Downtown Disney

The Spider-Bot puts Marvel fans in control of the action, allowing them to battle opponents with programmed combat and defensive abilities.

These bots can: Crawl backward and forward Crouch Spin 360° Stare down with their laser eyes Attack opponent Spider-Bots and even blast off their shields

You can see the Spider-Bot in action in the video below:

Annual Passholders will get an exclusive opportunity to pick up their Spider-Bot early during a special upcoming, limited-quantity pre-sale event in the Downtown Disney District from November 30 through December 3.

Annual Passholders may also find some other special Avengers Campus merchandise during this special shopping opportunity.

And be sure to keep an eye out for more information on Avengers Campus as it becomes available.

ICYMI – More Marvel news: